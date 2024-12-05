Exhibit inside Colorado church aims to bring community together through "Sacred Spaces"

A new exhibition at the Genesis Gallery inside Lakewood United Methodist Church aims to inspire people this holiday season.

"Creating Sacred Spaces: Reconnecting to Identity & Culture" is the theme. It's sponsored by Metropolitan State University of Denver's Journey Through Our Heritage program, the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, and the Colorado Folk Arts Council.

More than 20 young artists participated in showcasing a sacred space. The exhibition allows communities to preserve their cultural heritage and connect to their roots. Inside the Genesis Gallery, several displays of art symbolize sacred space.

Larysa Medina is one of the co-curators of the exhibition.

"There are many different stories to be told and many different perspectives," said Medina.

Artist Bianca Dominguez is also a co-curator of the show. She says she was inspired by her own experiences and love for her culture.

"Basically, all my art is inspired by Mechica dancing. Anything you do to the left, you have to take a step to the right to keep the balance," she said.

For Dominguez, she shows how important balance is in her culture through her art.

"During Mechica dancing, you are creating shapes and energy as you're dancing, so that's kind of like what I also put into my art."

Together, these women have assembled an impressive list of young artists, some as young as 5 years old, all with different messages of what a sacred space means to them. For some, it's the Mexican flag; for others, it's a combination of life experiences.

"They're ranging from all ages," said Medina.

"After all the layers that complicate our existence, we just have sacred spaces to hold on to, and that's kind of what is carried over from generation to generation. Sacred spaces can be anywhere -- where you make art, you make music, where you pray," expressed Dominguez.

Most of the artists in this exhibition have been or are currently part of the MSU Denver Journey Through Our Heritage team, which has been working with the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council for years.

Renee Fajardo, an educator of Chicano/a studies at MSU Denver, believes exhibitions like these bring the community together.

"This is sort of the epitome of how a community, a college, high schools and grade schools can all work together. This is a good example of it."

A reception and grand opening of the show will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Genesis Gallery inside Lakewood United Methodist Church located on 1390 Brentwood St, Lakewood, CO 80226.