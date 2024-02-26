Russell Wilson reiterates his desire to play for Broncos; QB wants to win two more Super Bowls

By Bryan DeArdo

Russell Wilson wants people to know two things: he's hungrier than ever and he wants to stay with the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walks the sideline at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 35-year-old quarterback reiterated his desire to remain with the Broncos despite being benched during the final two games of the 2023 season. Along with staying in Denver, Wilson wants to lead the franchise to a place it hasn't been in nearly a decade.

"I've got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years and what I've gone through," Wilson said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "Whether it's in Denver or somewhere else. I hope it's in Denver. I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I want to be there.

"For me, it's about winning. In the next five years, I want to win two. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be in a place that loves you, too. I want to win, that's all I care about."

Wilson's future in Denver has been a hot topic ever since he was benched at the end of last season. Wilson was benched despite having a solid season up to that point. His 66.4 completion percentage last season was his highest since 2020. Russell also threw 26 touchdowns last season against just eight picks.

When asked about his decision to bench Wilson, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said it had everything to do with trying to win games. The Broncos, who at that point were still in the mix of AFC playoff hopefuls, were coming off consecutive losses to the Lions and Patriots.

Denver won its first game with Wilson on the bench but finished the season with a road loss against the Raiders, dropping it to 8-9 on the season.

Despite the benching, Wilson said at the end of the year that he wanted to continue his career with the Broncos. Payton also said around that time that a final decision had not been made on Wilson, who is only two years into a massive five-year, $242.59 million contract that includes a potential out after the 2025 season.

Expect the Broncos to make a decision on Wilson in the coming weeks with the start of free agency just around the corner. Whether or not the Broncos can find a trade partner will likely determine whether or not Wilson stays in Denver of plays somewhere else. Denver may also decide to release Wilson while absorbing the major cap hit.