Broncos head coach Sean Payton says no decision has been made yet on Russell Wilson

On Tuesday at the NFL Combine, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team has not made a decision on Russell Wilson and that the verdict would most likely come within the next 2 weeks.

Russell Wilson at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 31. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

"In our division it's vital (finding a quarterback), Payton said. " I saw a humorous meme with a Broncos fan with a shirt on with 8 quarterback names and a cross through them all. It's our job to make sure the next one doesn't have a line through it."

Payton comments comes a day after Russell Wilson told former Broncos receiver Brandon Marshall that he wants to stay in Denver and his goal is to in 2 Super Bowls in the next 5 years.

While it seems highly unlikely that Wilson will return to Denver, it certainly appears the Broncos are in the market for a quarterback. General Manager George Paton all but confirmed that when talking to the media at the combine in Indianapolis.

"Sean needs to see all these quarterbacks, our coaches need to see all these quarterbacks until we make an informed decision," Paton said. "The more you are around them (quarterbacks) the better decision you'll make."

General Manager George Paton of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis. Getty Images

So while the Broncos may be in the market for a new signal caller, don't expect it to be USC QB Caleb Williams, who most expect will go with the first overall pick.

"I think you'd really have to love someone to move up to one," said Paton. "I don't think we have the draft capital to do that. We're open for anything but it would be hard to move up to number one realistically."