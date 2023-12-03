Watch CBS News
Sports

Russell Wilson becomes first Denver Broncos QB since 2014 to throw at least 1 TD pass in first 12 games

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson became the first Bronco QB in almost a decade to throw at least one touchdown pass in each of the first 12 games of the season on Sunday.

The last Bronco QB to achieve that was Peyton Manning in 2014.

Wilson also surpassed Dan Marino for the second-most touchdown passes in a player's first 12 seasons in NFL history at 329. Only Manning has more with 366.

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

The Broncos squared off against the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston in the hopes of clinching a playoff berth. While the outcome of Sunday's game wouldn't guarantee playoff presence for the Broncos, it comes at a pivotal moment for the team, which has won the last five games straight after a 1-5 start.

That touchdown brings the score to 16-10 with Houston leading.


cbs-news-colorado.jpg



First published on December 3, 2023 / 1:17 PM MST



