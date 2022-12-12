Watch CBS News
Broncos Russell Wilson exits game vs. KC after suffering concussion

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS/AP

By Shanna McCarriston

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, and was soon ruled out for the rest of the game. Wilson took a hit on a running play in the red zone and appeared to be knocked unconscious.

NFL: DEC 11 Chiefs at Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is tended to by medical staff. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wilson slowly walked off the field under his own power with the Broncos' medical team, but he would not return.   

Wilson will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, though it is not yet known if he'll be sidelined beyond Week 14. 

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

In his absence, backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to lead the offense. Rypien was able to finish out the drive with a touchdown.

Here is a look at the play where Wilson got hurt:

Here is a closer look at Wilson's head shot:  

After the hit, Wilson was shown on the CBS broadcast with a very visible bump on his head.  

The Broncos went on to lose the game 34-28. The Broncos were expected to be blown out, but they managed to stay with the Chiefs for the last two-plus quarters of the team.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

Even with three interceptions off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wilson throwing three touchdowns, they were unable to keep up with Kansas City.  

First published on December 11, 2022 / 4:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

