Broncos Russell Wilson exits game vs. KC after suffering concussion

By Shanna McCarriston

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, and was soon ruled out for the rest of the game. Wilson took a hit on a running play in the red zone and appeared to be knocked unconscious.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is tended to by medical staff. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wilson slowly walked off the field under his own power with the Broncos' medical team, but he would not return.

Injury update: QB Russell Wilson has been ruled OUT with a concussion. https://t.co/vRMa0618KK — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2022

Wilson will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, though it is not yet known if he'll be sidelined beyond Week 14.

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

In his absence, backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to lead the offense. Rypien was able to finish out the drive with a touchdown.

Here is a look at the play where Wilson got hurt:

Russell Wilson looks bad after this hit. Dizzy, and losing balance. I hope he is okay.



Seahawks fans, pray for the man. Hate to see this 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cFmOpigIeE — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) December 11, 2022

Here is a closer look at Wilson's head shot:

With seemingly visible signs of loss of balance and disorientation, try as he might, don't see how @DangeRussWilson returns. pic.twitter.com/eLcYneUiX9 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 11, 2022

After the hit, Wilson was shown on the CBS broadcast with a very visible bump on his head.

This close-up of the Russell Wilson injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/GSUnpgQwpz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2022

The Broncos went on to lose the game 34-28. The Broncos were expected to be blown out, but they managed to stay with the Chiefs for the last two-plus quarters of the team.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

Even with three interceptions off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wilson throwing three touchdowns, they were unable to keep up with Kansas City.