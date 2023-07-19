Russell Wilson and Ciara close Park Meadows store, open one at Denver International Airport
One of Denver's biggest celebrity couples is opening a new men's clothing store at Denver International Airport. The move comes as Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are closing their store at Park Meadows Mall.
Airport officials shared photos on social media of Wilson this week when he arrived at Concourse C for the opening of The House of LRC. LRC stands for love, respect and care.
Passengers celebrated the grand opening and some also got to take photos with Wilson.
Ciara and Wilson have two children together, son Win Harrison and daughter Sienna Princess and also parent Future Zahir, Ciara's son whom she shares with her ex, Future.
