RTD track maintenance starting Sunday in Denver. Here's how it could impact your commute.

RTD is set to do maintenance on tracks that its E and R lines run on, the transit agency says. The work is expected to take place overnight for several days.

The work will start Sunday and bus shuttles will be used to replace those trains, which RTD says will address slow speeds in two "slowdown zones." It's set to occur from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Thursday morning. The speed restrictions in those areas will be lifted as the agency makes progress.

Service is not expected to be impacted before and after the Morgan Wallen concert at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Thursday, the agency said.

Here are the changes RTD says customers can expect in the coming days:

June 23 to 26

E Line

There will be no E Line service between Southmoor and RidgeGate Parkway stations after 11:30 p.m.

RTD will provide bus shuttle service beginning at 11:30 p.m. and extending through the end of the service day

The last full-service northbound RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station train will depart at approximately 10:30 p.m. (10:36 p.m. Sundays, 10:33 p.m. Monday through Thursday)

The last southbound train from Southmoor Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station train will depart at 10:29 p.m.

Work will be suspended on Thursday night due to downtown events

R Line

No R Line service will be provided between Dayton Station and Lincoln Station beginning at approximately 11 p.m.

Trains will terminate at Southmoor Station, with bus shuttles available between Southmoor and Lincoln stations

The last southbound train from Dayton Station will be around 10:30 p.m. (10:27 p.m. Sunday, 10:26 p.m. Monday to Thursday)

The last full-service northbound train from Lincoln Station will depart at 10:34 p.m.

June 24 to 27

E Line

E line service northbound from RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station will begin at 5:33 a.m.

The 4:55 a.m. train from Denver Union Station will depart to Southmoor Station only

Full service southbound from Denver Union Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station will begin at 5:55 a.m.

No bus shuttles will be available during this time, and customers are encouraged to use the Next Ride app to explore existing bus routes that provide service in the area

R Line

Northbound Lincoln Station to Peoria Station service will begin at 5:32 a.m.

No bus shuttle service will be available to replace the 5:05 a.m. departure

The first southbound train from Peoria Station to Lincoln Station is scheduled to depart at 5:25 a.m.

RTD says updates will be provided on its website, and customers can call 303-299-6000 or sign up for alerts about service changes.