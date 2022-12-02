RTD taking different approach in addressing homelessness in Denver metro

Addressing homelessness remains one of the top priorities in the Denver Metro Area, and this year the Regional Transportation District is joining the effort with an approach used elsewhere in the state and the country.

Among the hustle and bustle of RTD stations, Alton Reynolds is making new connections each and every day. On Thursday, he made the rounds at Sheridan Station, which is located on the Lakewood-Denver border, and is often home to several homeless encampments and people in need.

"The conversation has to begin, 'Hey, how's it going? What's going on with you? How can I be of service to you?'" Reynolds said as he pointed out an encampment in the open space next to the RTD property.

Reynolds is RTD's first-ever homeless outreach coordinator, a position staffed by the Jefferson Center, a nonprofit, mental healthcare and substance use services provider.

He regularly visits RTD properties in eight counties, responding to safety concerns like a tent near the tracks, then offering much more. Sometimes he responds on his own, and other times he accompanies a local or transit police officer.

During his time at the Sheridan Station Thursday, Reynolds encountered one woman who said needed help getting her ID card, as well as eventual housing. After a short discussion, he shared his card and said, "I will answer my phone. Call if something comes up."

"Rather than saying, you're on this property, get off, we're trying to say, 'hey, you can get to this area, we've got solutions, there's a person here to help you out. If you want those resources, please ask,'" Reynolds said. "It's not just pointing [them] in a direction, but rather getting traction to get the services that they need."

For the former counselor and bus driver, it's so far, a fitting role. For RTD, it's a different approach to a regional problem.

"Many years ago, RTD was considering itself just a transportation hub, but they looked at themselves and said, 'we're not just transportation. We connect eight different counties and affect many, many people,'" Reynolds said.

Almost a year into the new job, Reynolds says he's connected people to housing, mental health support, and more. For many others, he's started to build relationships and open the door for future help.

Moving forward, he hopes the position can grow, while improving public safety and changing perceptions along the way.

"We can do more than just transport you from a to z. We can try to be a caring community," he said.

Reynolds' position is funded for two years through a federal grant. He said RTD and the Jefferson Center will re-evaluate the position after that.