RTD police adds several K-9s to force in Denver metro area

RTD is adding several K-9 officers to its police force in part to make passengers on its buses and light rail trains feel more safe in the Denver metro area. It comes as a result of a FEMA grant.

The Regional Transportation District Police Department had one K-9 already. Late last month they brought in two more of the animals who passed through their training and they plan to have another later this month. By the end of the year there will be four K-9s on the force.

Officers will use the police dogs for a variety of work, including helping to identify potential threats and finding evidence like explosives, shellcasings and patrolling facilities and vehicles.

"It is important to know these K-9s are working dogs and should not be petted or approached unless approved by the handler," said RTD officer and handler Keith Cambra in a prepared statement.