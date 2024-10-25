RTD offers free fares on National Vote Early Day and Election Day in Colorado

There are 11 days left until Election Day. The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is making it easier for you to go out and vote. The agency is offering two zero-fare days to encourage people to do their civic duty.

RTD is partnering up with the County Clerks Association to make this happen.

RTD bus CBS

The free fare dates are:

Tuesday, Oct. 29: National Vote Early Day

Tuesday, Nov. 5: General Election

During Friday's press conference, Colorado state leaders spoke on the importance of voting. The speakers included the general manager and CEO of RTD, along with other RTD leaders, the Colorado Secretary of State, president of the Colorado County Clerks Association and Boulder County's clerk and recorder, and Denver County's clerk and recorder.

These leaders say in other states, the complications of voting make it hard to do your civic duty. As a group, they say they will not let this happen in Colorado.

RTD is offering zero-fare days to help people cast their ballots. CBS

"We have to fix the issues given the history of voter suppression in this country," said Debra Johnson, General Manager and CEO for RTD. "People lost their lives to vote so I could be out to vote. When I lived in Washington D.C., I stood in line and cold temperatures. This is what people did because that's what we're supposed to do. Here in Colorado, I don't want anyone to feel they can't take part in the process because they don't have transportation."

For anyone who wants to use public transit to drop off a ballot or vote, download RTD's Next Ride App. This will take you to your nearest ballot box and voting center by typing in your zip code. All rides on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 5 will be free for you to get your vote in.

Remember, you have until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, Election Day, to make your vote count.