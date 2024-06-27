RTD provides services for Morgan Wallen's two concerts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Some good news for country fans. Morgan Wallen will be performing at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night and Friday night. To help avoid getting stuck in traffic, the Regional Transportation District is providing services to get you to the concerts.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in September 2022 in Las Vegas. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Travelers have two options: using the rail service or the bus service. Both will get you directly to the concerts over the next two nights. All you have to do is download RTD's Next Ride app, type in Morgan Wallen and plan your trip.

Before and after the concerts, RTD will offer regularly scheduled service on the D, E, H and W lines, which all directly serve Empower Field at Mile High, as well as A, B, G and N lines, which provide service to Union Station.

Last light rail trains from Union Station

H Line (60-minute frequency): 11:25 p.m.

D Line (30-minute frequency): 11:49 p.m.

W Line (30-minute frequency): 11:52 p.m.

E Line (60-minute frequency): 11:55 p.m.

Last trips from Union Station for A, B, G and N Lines

A Line: 12:30 a.m.

B Line: 11:09 p.m.

G Line: 12:01 a.m.

N Line: 10:56 p.m.

Several local bus routes are also available to accommodate customers attending the concert. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16, and 31 all serve the Decatur-Federal Station. For people looking to easily transfer to the D, E, H or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32 are all options.

RTD's Park-n-Rides are available to support easy and convenient access to reach the concert by public transit. A full list of Park-n-Rides in the metro area is available at rtd-denver.com.

Light rail trains in the Southeast Corridor will operate under a regular schedule, however, speed restrictions are in place in some areas as crews complete necessary maintenance.

RTD is asking everyone to plan ahead, be patient, and prepare for large crowds, including on platforms and trains. Check the RTD website before you travel for schedules and plan your trip using the Morgan Wallen search feature and download the RTD Transit Watch App to report any safety or security issues, available for iOS and Android devices in English and Spanish.

As a reminder, the first Morgan Wallen concert starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.