RTD light rail repairs cause disruption in downtown Denver
Repairs that are underway to light rail lines in Denver are causing disruptions downtown. The D, H and L lines are impacted as RTD crews are repairing a 28-year-old stretch of light rail at the intersection of 14th Street and California Street.
The tracks on the central corridor D line are RTD's oldest operating line.
Those disruptions will last for another week at least.
The repairs are causing a partial closure of the intersection so only one lane of through traffic will be open on 14th.
The L line's operations are suspended. People can take RTD bus route 43 as an alternative.
Trains from the D and H lines will detour to Union Station via Auraria West, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens stations. There will be no service at Colfax at Auraria, the theatre district, 16th and California and 18th and California and 16th and 18th & Stout.
RTD also encourages you to take the Free Mall Ride which connects to Union Station via 15th and 17th streets.
Regular light rail service will resume on Oct. 5.
for more features.