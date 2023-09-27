RTD light rail repairs cause disruption in downtown Denver

Repairs that are underway to light rail lines in Denver are causing disruptions downtown. The D, H and L lines are impacted as RTD crews are repairing a 28-year-old stretch of light rail at the intersection of 14th Street and California Street.

The tracks on the central corridor D line are RTD's oldest operating line.

Those disruptions will last for another week at least.

The repairs are causing a partial closure of the intersection so only one lane of through traffic will be open on 14th.

The L line's operations are suspended. People can take RTD bus route 43 as an alternative.

Trains from the D and H lines will detour to Union Station via Auraria West, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens stations. There will be no service at Colfax at Auraria, the theatre district, 16th and California and 18th and California and 16th and 18th & Stout.

RTD also encourages you to take the Free Mall Ride which connects to Union Station via 15th and 17th streets.

Regular light rail service will resume on Oct. 5.