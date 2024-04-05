RTD offering affordable and efficient ways to attend the Colorado Rockies home opener in Denver

Take a look at the public transportation options if you're headed to watch a Colorado Rockies game

Take a look at the public transportation options if you're headed to watch a Colorado Rockies game

Take a look at the public transportation options if you're headed to watch a Colorado Rockies game

If you are planning to come down to Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies home opener, you may be asking, what's the best way to get there?

CBS

It can be a little overwhelming to choose whether you should park or take the light rail. Of course you have options; from driving yourself or even taking an Uber or rideshare service but have you considered public transportation? RTD says this is a cheap and affordable option for everyone.

"Anyone in the Denver metro area can put Rockies as their destination and then wherever they are at, it will route them in real time with the best way to reach Coors Field," Stuart Summers said.

The resources for RTD include light rails and buses. Both of these options will take you to Denver's Union Station, which is two blocks away from Coors Field. As many of us take a few days to plan for the big game, RTD prepares months in advance.

CBS

"We will be lengthening the trains so we will add additional vehicles or additional cars to our trains so that we can support more customers that are using the services," Summers said.

Of course, with any option you take, safety always comes first to mind. RTD says they have it covered.

"We also have increased our police force," Summers said. "Over the last couple of years, we have increased from around 20 sworn officers to now having close to 60 sworn officers."

Now if you do decide to drive, give yourself extra time for parking, definitely recommend an hour before the game. According to Ticketmaster, if you park at Coors Field, you are looking to pay $23 on game day. You can find the rates here.