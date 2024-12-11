RTD collecting winter clothing to help Colorado families stay warm

As we continue to embrace the colder winter months in Colorado, there are families in need of winter gear to survive. The Regional Transportation District is hosting a clothing drive to help these families in need.

Betsy Hinojosa, business program manager for RTD, says the transit agency is taking its decorated bus and using it to collect winter items for adults and children. This includes coats, gloves, scarves, socks and sweaters that have not been worn and still have tags on them.

RTD will be using a holiday-themed bus from Boulder to Denver to Littleton on Dec. 14, 2024 to collect donated winter clothes for families in need. CBS

Everything RTD collects will benefit the nonprofit A Precious Child. The organization serves eight communities including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld Counties. Hinojosa says no one should be outside freezing because they can't afford clothes to stay warm.

"We want to make sure that people feel cared for and taken care of in our community during those cold winter months and doing what we can to give back and spread cheer this season," Hinojosa said.

As part of the campaign, RTD's winter parade bus and staff will travel to the following stations on Saturday, Dec. 14, to collect the cold-weather items from the public and engage with the community:

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Downtown Boulder Station

11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Denver Union Station

2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Littleton Downtown Station

All collected items will be delivered to A Precious Child during the week of Dec. 16. For more information about the RTD Gives clothing drive and how you can participate, visit rtd-denver.com.