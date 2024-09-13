RTD offers bus, rail services to Empower Field at Mile High for Denver Broncos home games

The Denver Broncos have their first home game of the season on Sunday. It will air on CBS Colorado and kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

If you are planning on heading to Empower Field at Mile High for the big game, CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod is providing options through the Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD.

Empower Field at Mile High CBS

RTD tells CBS Colorado you have the option of getting to the stadium by bus and light rail.

Starting with the bus services, several local bus routes are available to accommodate anyone attending the game on Sunday. The buses will operate around Empower Field at Mile High including South Federal Boulevard and North Federal Boulevard.

The light rail is also an option to get to the big game. RTD will be offering services through their E, D, H and W lines. From the station, it is just a short walk over to the stadium.

A reminder: you are free to tailgate in any of the parking lots as long as you keep everything directly behind or in front of your vehicle. If you are looking to attend the VIP tailgate, you will need to buy tickets for that.

RTD tells CBS Colorado planning your trip is as easy as using the RTD Next Ride app. This will plan your trip for you. It will even show delays and cancellations.