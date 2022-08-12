A family of bears takes a spa day in Roxborough State Park

A family of bears in Roxborough State Park could give us lesson in cooling off. Ranger Tiffany McCauley captured them enjoying the water on one of her wildlife cameras.

She noted it was a favorite hangout spot for the family of three, saying they look very healthy and plumb even though food sources are are low this year.

Lucky enough to locate this black bear families favorite hangout spot.



This family looks very healthy and plump considering food sources are low this year. Soon, wild plums and acorns will provide them with needed calories to survive the winter. pic.twitter.com/31HzWg63dF — Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) August 11, 2022

Ranger Tiffany noted they'll soon have wild plums and acorns to give them needed calories to survive the winter.

Bears normally consumer 5,000 calories a day but in the fall that jumps to 20,000 as they prepare to hibernate.