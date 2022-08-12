Watch CBS News
A family of bears takes a spa day in Roxborough State Park

By Raetta Holdman

Park ranger shares video of bear family kicking back
A family of bears in Roxborough State Park could give us lesson in cooling off. Ranger Tiffany  McCauley captured them enjoying the water on one of her wildlife cameras.

She noted it was a favorite hangout spot for the family of three, saying they look very healthy and plumb even though food sources are are low this year.

 

Ranger Tiffany noted they'll soon have wild plums and acorns to give them needed calories to survive the winter.

Bears normally consumer 5,000 calories a day but in the fall that jumps to 20,000 as they prepare to hibernate. 

