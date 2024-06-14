Rodeo in Denver provides safe space for LGBTQ+ community and contestants

Across Colorado, the state is celebrating 50 years of pride for the LGBTQ+ community. One thing to highlight is a yearly rodeo that is open to everyone, regardless of background, race, and sexuality. This comes from the Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo in July.

"It is a group of strong, accepting western men that help lift you up," Jordan Roberts, Public Reactions Chair, Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo said.

The Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo is not just for men. It is for women, people who identify as trans and children as well. It is an outlet open to everyone.

"I think that's the best healing power is to be around people like you that accept you whether they are straight or gay; or trans or bi," Brendan Sullivan, President of Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo, said.

The Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo is just like a regular rodeo. You can see bull riding, steer riding and other roping events. You have full acceptance, but for a while, they did not use the term gay.

"The fact that you can say the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association and instead of saying the acronym CGRA, which is what we used to say because they were very afraid to say gay because it wasn't accepted in the sports," Sullivan said.

This event brings in an average of 3,500 people yearly, giving more than $12,000 to local charities. It takes more than $3,000 to put the event on yearly. Now while hosting the event, their biggest focus is keeping youth off the streets.

"You have to keep the country and western atmosphere going," John Beck, Former President of Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo said. "It is for our youth. Our youth is the vital heartbeat, I would say. It kind of makes me tear."

As the rodeo continues to grow every year, so does the passion and dedication.

"It's a passion," Carl Schmidt, Chute Coordinator, Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo said. "I have a passion for it. It's a hobby for me. I enjoy doing these rodeos. I am living this Western lifestyle and doing this."

Organizers say their biggest takeaway is keeping a safe rodeo outlet for all.

The Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo runs from July 12 through July 14 at the National Western Complex in Denver. Organizers are still looking for sponsors and more food vendors. Details can be found online here.