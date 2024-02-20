Rocky Mountain National Park gate transponders help visitors skip long lines

People who visit Rocky Mountain National Park on a regular basis can purchase a transponder to help them skip the long lines. The park is offering transponders for those who have an annual or lifetime pass to RMNP.

The transponders cost $15 and $5 renewal fee each year.

Rocky Mountain National Park Kyle Patterson

Right now there is a transponder lane at Beaver Meadows Entrance and a new transponder lane is being built at the Fall River Entrance. That entrance was destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire.

Those transponder lanes will be closed this year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the timed entry reservation system is in effect from May 24 to Oct. 15.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

A transponder is a small, credit card-sized device that must be attached to a vehicle's window. The amenity fee for those interested in this voluntary transponder is $15. One transponder may be purchased per valid annual or lifetime pass and the transponder is valid for up to one year. It can be renewed each year for $5 after the initial purchase. Transponders must be attached to a vehicle's window and are non-removable, non-transferable, and non-refundable. When using a transponder in the park, visitors must have their passes with them as well. The transponders are available for purchase at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center on Thursdays and Sundays beginning on February 22 through May 2, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning on Sunday May 5, transponders will be available for purchase on Sundays only at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Transponder lanes assist passholders and park staff by reducing queuing and congestion at entrance stations particularly on busy winter weekends, as well as prior to 9 a.m. and after 2 p.m. during months when timed entry reservation permits are in place.

For additional information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206.