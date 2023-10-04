Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport to switch to unleaded aviation fuel 3 years ahead of deadline

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport says it is on track to make the switch to unleaded aviation fuel three years ahead of the FAA deadline. RMMA is the fastest-growing airport in Colorado with three flight schools and 50 businesses.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport CBS

RMMA director Paul Anslow said the chance to buy a used tanker truck really put them on the fast track. He also said this is a change the industry is embracing.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport CBS

"The reality is, everybody in the industry wants to switch over. We want to be good stewards and we want to be good neighbors. Nobody is saying we want to stick with leaded fuel... everybody wants to switch over," said Anslow.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport CBS

Anslow said the price of that fuel has come down as RMMA joins Centennial Airport in using unleaded fuel. He believes the price will continue to drop as more airports make the switch.

Right now, the plan at RMMA is to be completely lead-free by fall of next year. The FAA has a 2030 target date for the full elimination of leaded aviation gas.