Rockslide blocks Colorado Highway 82 near Carbondale

A rockslide blocked Colorado Highway 82 near Carbondale for a time on Monday morning. The westbound lanes were closed at Highway 133 around 5 a.m.

There were several large boulders scattered along the highway. No injuries or damage were reported.

Highway 133 is the entrance to Carbondale. As of 8 a.m. the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said all lanes had reopened.

The sheriff's office offered thanks to the Colorado Department of Transportation.