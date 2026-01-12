Watch CBS News
Rockslide blocks Colorado Highway 82 near Carbondale

A rockslide blocked Colorado Highway 82 near Carbondale for a time on Monday morning. The westbound lanes were closed at Highway 133 around 5 a.m. 

There were several large boulders scattered along the highway. No injuries or damage were reported. 

hwy82-rock-slide-1-garfield-cnty-so-on-fb-copy.jpg
A rockslide blocked Colorado Highway 82 near Carbondale early Monday morning.  Garfield County

Highway 133 is the entrance to Carbondale. As of 8 a.m. the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said all lanes had reopened. 

The sheriff's office offered thanks to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

