Rock slide on Hallett Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

There was a rock slide in Rocky Mountain National Park late Tuesday. The slide happened in the Upper Chaos Canyon area of the park. 

Rocky Mountain National Park

The photo from Google Earth shows several outcrops on the south shoulder of Hallett Peak that came down. 

RMNP wants to remind park visitors to practice due diligence especially in rocky terrain as the areas can be unstable.

