Interstate 70 was closed in both directions east of Glenwood Springs on Thursday morning after a rock slide. The slide happened at mile marker 123.5.

#I70 eastbound/westbound: Road closed due to a rock slide between Exit 123 - Shoshone and Exit 125 - Hanging Lake. https://t.co/hdAycKMQN9 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 7, 2024

I-70 is closed between Exit 123: Shoshone and Exit 125: Hanging Lake, four miles east of No Name. Cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation show no traffic at mile marker 122.

I-70 was closed in both directions east of Glenwood Springs on Thursday due to a rock slide. CDOT

There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.