Future Leaders winner from Highlands Ranch has passion for biotechnology

CBS News Colorado, along with our partners at PDC Energy and Ping Identity, celebrate high school students who excel in science, technology, engineering, and math. The Future Leaders Award comes with a $1,000 prize, and a profile on CBS News Colorado.

CBS

The latest winner is Trey Brauchler, a senior from Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch. He feels most at home in the biotech lab.

"I think it's my calling, really," Brauchler told CBS News Colorado.

He as access to state of the art equipment, and can do industry standard research.

"We actually used CRISPR to genetically modify flies last year," he said.

The experience he gets here actually qualifies him to go for a certificate that would allow him to work in a professional lab.

"For me, learning about genetics and how to help people with diseases and all that kind of stuff, it really spoke to me. And I really enjoy the entire experience," Brauchler explained.

CBS

Brauchler has a personal connection to the work. He has muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes loss of muscle mass.

"It's progressive, so a lot of the time, it's a learning experience, because a lot of the time, there was something you could do like two-years-ago, but now you can't do it," he said.

As he navigates his always changing body, Brauchler is very attuned to helping others navigate their journey. His Eagle Scout project is a reflection of that.

"What I decided to do was to make a handicapped ramp," he explained.

At a local community garden, Brauchler got donations of materials and equipment. He also coordinated volunteers to dig out an 88-foot by 4-foot path that is ADA accessible.

"The day we finished the project, there was actually somebody who used it, and I was able to see the impact right there," he recalled.

CBS

It's having an impact that really drives Brauchler. He's a leader in his community too. He put together a walk team to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"I feel like I can utilize what I've learned to help people in the future, to fix their diseases, and help avoid problems I've had to deal with," he told CBS News Colorado.

Brauchler is planning on pursuing his education in biotechnology at Colorado State University next year.

LINK: Nominate a Candidate for the Future Leaders Award

You can nominate a high school student who is excelling in the STEM Fields for CBS News Colorado's Future Leaders Award.