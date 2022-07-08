Robin Niceta appears in court on false accusation charges against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky

The partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson appeared before a judge on Friday. Robin Niceta, a former Arapahoe County social worker, is accused of making false accusations against Danielle Jurinsky in retaliation for Jurinsky's comments about Wilson.

In January, Jurinsky appeared on the Steffan Tubbs radio show and criticized then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson saying, "Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash."

Jurinsky called for Wilson's firing, which occurred months later, in April.

Niceta, Wilson's intimate partner, worked for Arapahoe County Human Services in January, and the day after the radio interview, an anonymous caller phoned in a complaint alleging Jurinsky had sexually molested her 2-year-old son.

The complaint was eventually judged to be unfounded and investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office zeroed in on Niceta and determined she had made the anonymous complaint. She was charged with retaliating against an elected official- a felony- and making a false report, a misdemeanor. Niceta stepped down from her job in May.

Jurinsky has said she believes the complaint was filed in retaliation for her harsh criticism of Wilson.

Niceta appeared in court on Friday for her arraignment. The judge also ordered a permanent order of protection on Niceta which means that she cannot be anywhere near Jurinsky or her family.

Jurinsky expressed to CBS4 that the case is bigger than her and said if she could talk to Niceta, she would say, "You're a bad person. You are a bad person and I will not stop until I expose that and until I can make right your wrongs, to every person that you have done, to every parent you have done, to every child that you have done in the Arapahoe County DHS system."

Niceta's next court appearance will be on Aug. 29 where she is expected to enter a plea.