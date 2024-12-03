Road construction underway to improve sidewalks along Quebec Street in Denver

Road construction projects are underway to add and fix sidewalks along Quebec Street in Denver. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, also known as DOTI, wants to provide safer walking areas for everyone.

Director of DOTI Nancy Kuhn says the project will last a few months so residents should expect road closures. These include:

13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue; Dec. 2 to Dec. 20

Colfax Avenue to 17th Avenue; Jan. 2 to Feb. 17

17th Avenue to Montview Avenue: Feb. 18 to April 3

The closures are in place to keep crews safe from traffic. The sidewalk improvement project is a part of DOTI's Quebec Street Mobility and Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. This will add enhancements to neighborhood safety, comfort and access. Kuhn says.

The project will allow crews to fix the gapped sidewalks in Denver, expand the narrow ones and add sidewalks to sections that need them, Kuhn says. Quebec Street is a transit corridor, so people need the safest walking options to get where they need to go.

There are more than 300 miles of sidewalk gaps in Denver so these sidewalks need to be fixed immediately, Kuhn says.

"We want a complete sidewalk network," she said. "We want one that works for everybody. It needs to be wide enough, so if you're in a wheelchair, you can get around. These are efforts that are going on right now in the city."

The project was approved by Denver voters and the total price for the project will cost $3.8 million. Those funds come from the Elevate Denver Bond and Rise Bond projects.

As of Dec. 2, DOTI has closed Quebec Street between 13th Avenue and Colfax Avenue and routed north and southbound traffic around the closure via Monaco Street Parkway and Syracuse Street. Here is a map to provide detours around the area: