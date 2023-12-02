These roads will close for Denver's 2023 Parade of Lights on Saturday

Denver's Parade of Lights will bring floats, horses, marching bands, balloons and mascots Saturday. And with that comes road closures starting at separate times in the downtown area.

The parade begins at 14th and Bannock Streets. Attendees can watch the parade along Tremont Street between 14th and 17th Streets, on 17th Street from Tremont Street to Arapahoe Street, on Arapahoe between 17th and 15th Streets and on 15th Street from Arapahoe to Glenarm.

Starting at 2 p.m., a staging area, generally between 12th Street and Colfax Avenue at the south and north and from Bannock Street to Broadway, will be closed to vehicular traffic. That area should reopen around 10 p.m.

And starting at 3 p.m., that area will expand west to Speer Boulevard and north to Champa, Lawrence and 18th Streets. That area, aside from the staging area, is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

Denver 2023 Winter Parade road closures www.winterindenver.com

During the parade, street parking, loading, unloading stopping or vehicle access on the parade route or in the staging area will be prohibited.

For more information about the parade and other downtown winter events, visit www.winterindenver.com.