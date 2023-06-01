Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show on stage now at the Buell Theatre

By Laura Phillips

/ CBS Colorado

Even the cast of Riverdance is feeling Nuggets fever! You can see the Grammy award-winning show right now at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for Performing Arts. It runs May 31 – June 4.

riverdance-2-1030x579.jpg
DCPA

CBS News Colorado took a behind-the-scenes tour with some of the stars, including Michael Gardiner. The principal dancer grew up in Denver and he's a big-time Nuggets fan. He showed us a garbage bin they use to mount a laptop so they can watch the Nuggets games backstage.

"There must be moments that the audience can hear a few cheers here and there or maybe a few gasps," Gardiner told us. "But if Jokic drains a three there will be a few cheers from me and [my brother] Matthew."  

LINK: Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

First published on June 1, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.