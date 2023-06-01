Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show on stage now at the Buell Theatre

Even the cast of Riverdance is feeling Nuggets fever! You can see the Grammy award-winning show right now at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for Performing Arts. It runs May 31 – June 4.

DCPA

CBS News Colorado took a behind-the-scenes tour with some of the stars, including Michael Gardiner. The principal dancer grew up in Denver and he's a big-time Nuggets fan. He showed us a garbage bin they use to mount a laptop so they can watch the Nuggets games backstage.

"There must be moments that the audience can hear a few cheers here and there or maybe a few gasps," Gardiner told us. "But if Jokic drains a three there will be a few cheers from me and [my brother] Matthew."

