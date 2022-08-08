Watch CBS News
Local News

New mural on Broadway sends message of positive empowerment to youth

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

New mural on Broadway sends message of positive empowerment to youth
New mural on Broadway sends message of positive empowerment to youth 01:03

A stretch of S Broadway is more colorful thanks to Rise Above Colorado.

rise-above-mural-broadway.jpg
CBS

The organization began working on the mural on S Broadway recently, and the big unveiling was on Sunday.

Rise Above Colorado is an organization aimed at empowering teens through action. One of the teens involved in the project says he wanted to give back.

"It's definitely just a reminder to people to definitely prioritize themselves and your own mental well-being even through everything that's happened right now," Christopher Chen said. 

"The message at I Rise Above is really, especially for youth, that we're hoping we can empower them to make healthy connections, decisions, changes in their community," Ken MacLennan  said. "It's a positive message of all the things that youth say yes to as opposed to substance use an other harmful activities."

Rise Above Colorado began doing murals in 2014 and this project marked its fiftieth completed mural.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.