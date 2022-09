Riley is a therapy dog with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has a new therapy puppy. Riley is on duty and had a chance earlier this week to make the rounds and visit some students at school.

Arapahoe County

Riley helps children when they are feeling down and he loves all the attention.