Ride The Rockies won't go through Rocky Mountain National Park due to winter conditions

Ride The Rockies won't go through Rocky Mountain National Park due to weather

Rocky Mountain National Park officials and organizers of the Ride The Rockies bike tour canceled Tuesday's ride over Trail Ridge Road due to a wintry weather forecast.

It’s with extreme sadness that we announce we will not be able to ride on Trail Ridge Road as expected on Tuesday, June 13 due to weather and safety concerns. Please click the link for all information for tomorrow.https://t.co/fI4XwJAZhT pic.twitter.com/2YIV5JjwpS — Ride The Rockies (@RideTheRockies) June 13, 2023

RMNP Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson confirmed Monday night that the planned Stage 3 trip from Estes Park to Grand Lake has been changed.

"We met with the coordinators of the event and given the spot winter weather forecast for Trail Ridge Road tomorrow morning (snow accumulation, winds, freezing temps and bitter wind chills) they chose to cancel tomorrow's portion on Trail Ridge Road for safety concerns," Patterson stated.

The iconic annual event started Sunday in Fort Collins and on Tuesday the route will only run from Estes Park to Nederland.

Ride the Rockies riders on Fremont Pass in an undated file photo. Haji Mahmood

Once Ride The Rockies riders get to Nederland they'll be shuttled to Grand Lake.

Some participants expressed frustration on social media on Monday night before the changes were anounced.

"Maybe RTR should spend more time communicating with riders about a change in plans then recruiting for this movie," wrote one commenter on the event's Facebook page. "We just got a text from Cycling Solutions that our bags are going to Fort Collins tomorrow. Huh???"

Ride The Rockies began in 1986. A different route through the Rocky Mountains is developed every year.

After reaching Grand Lake on Tuesday, the route then heads south to Winter Park, Central City and Black Hawk before twisting back to Fort Collins on a different course.