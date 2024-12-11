Former Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers dies in Colorado after battling illness

A sheriff in a county in Colorado's high country who served three terms and retired last year has died. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office made the announcement that Rick Albers died in a Wednesday afternoon post on its Facebook page.

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers Clear Creek County

Albers died after battling an illness, according to the post.

He was the sheriff from 2015 until August 2023.

"For 43 years, Rick was a beloved and valued member of our team at the sheriff's office. Rest in peace Sheriff Albers," the office wrote in the post.

When he retired last year, Albers said it was with "mixed emotions." It came at a time when two members of his department were under investigation for their actions that resulted in the highly publicized death of Christian Glass at the hands of law enforcement in Silver Plume.