Inmate escapes from prison in Cañon City, is located a few miles from the facility

An inmate in a Colorado prison who escaped has been found and is back in custody. Richmond T. Johnson escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex on Sunday night. That's a minimum security facility in Cañon City.

Cañon City Police

Officials with the Colorado Department of Corrections said they found Johnson a few miles from the facility a few hours later.

Johnson was serving a two year sentence for vehicular eluding with bodily injury.