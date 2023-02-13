Inmate escapes from prison in Cañon City, is located a few miles from the facility
An inmate in a Colorado prison who escaped has been found and is back in custody. Richmond T. Johnson escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex on Sunday night. That's a minimum security facility in Cañon City.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Corrections said they found Johnson a few miles from the facility a few hours later.
Johnson was serving a two year sentence for vehicular eluding with bodily injury.
