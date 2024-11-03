Denver Central Library reopens after four years of remodeling and amazing feats of structural engineering

It was an exciting and emotional day in downtown Denver as the ribbon was cut on the newly remodeled Central Library.

"I see some tears. I'm going to try to hold my back," Michelle Jeske, City Librarian & Executive Director of Denver Public Library. "We really feel that we have honored that integrity, but also found a way to open the space up, connect the rooms and the buildings more intentionally together."

This was a four year, $60 million project which required some amazing feats of structural engineering.

"It required precise coordination to remove a floor above us, which was nearly the size of a basketball court, and to carefully redistribute the building's structural load," said Sonya Ulibarri, Library Commission President Denver Public Library.

There were plenty of upgrades but one of the highlights is the newly remodeled teen area. Chloe Morris came to check it out and says she can see herself spending a lot of time here.

"I think it's really cool. I really love it," said Morris. "I love the soundproof bubble over there. And I love, like, the amount of places there are to, like, just hang out and study and read books."

Which the library says is the goal.

"Our mission at the general public library is to create welcoming spaces where all are free to explore and connect," said Jeske. "We believe that a strong library helps create a strong community."

It's a community Chloe can't wait to be a part of. She even got her first Denver Public Library card.

"I think it's really gorgeous," said Miller.