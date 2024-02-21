Restaurant Week offers chance to explore Denver culinary scene

Denver Restaurant Week runs from March 1 to March 10, 2024. It's an opportunity to explore Denver's culinary scene at discount prices. This year, there are even some Michelin recognized restaurants that are serving up Restaurant Week menus.

Ash'Kara in Denver is one of those restaurants. Executive chef Reggie Dotson whips up Middle Eastern and Mediterranean favorites.

"I always say it takes time to really master a flavor," Dotson said.

The flavor of Ash'Kara is centered around it's wood burning hearth. Handmade pitas are a specialty.

"Everyone always wants pita and hummus to start out with so I think that's what gets people in the door," Dotson explained.

The hummus may get them in the door, but it's the braised lamb that keeps them coming back. Ash'Kara locally sources its ingredients. The lamb comes from Superior Farms of Denver.

"Locally sourced ingredients always bring a little bit of home back home. You don't really have to travel that far. Things are familiar, and it helps support all of us in the same economy," Dotson said.

This is the second year Ash'Kara has participated in Denver Restaurant Week. Dotson has created a special menu for $55.

"It's a combination of wanting to be creative and wanting to know what we can make people happy with, so just a balance of that," Dotson said.

He welcomes the spotlight that Restaurant Week puts on Denver's cuisine. He's hoping to draw new foodies to his fare.

"The biggest thing for me is creating memory. Nostalgic things for me are always what I think about when creating a dish, so trying to think when…where I was when I tasted this flavor," he said.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

