Residents of Denver apartment complex deal with air conditioning, elevator issues during heat wave

Issues at a Denver apartment complex are troubling tenants as a heat wave exacerbates concerns about elevator and air conditioning services at The Lincoln at Speer Blvd.

In the midst of this heat wave, tenants we spoke with are worried about ongoing problems with elevator and air conditioning services at The Lincoln at Speer Blvd apartment complex.

"After our story on this complex aired last week, countless current and former tenants of the complex have been reaching out sharing their stories and experiences," said one tenant.

Most of them cite consistent elevator and A/C issues.

Although property management has told CBS News Colorado they're working on these issues, many tenants are worried about dealing with these issues in the scorching heat.

Alex Pinson, a tenant at the complex for seven months, expressed frustration.

"When you're not at peace in your own home, it is very mentally exhausting," said Pinson.

Pinson lives on the 10th floor, but he is now inside an apartment unit that hasn't felt like home in the past few months. For Pinson, it is even more concerning on days where temperatures look to reach over 100 degrees.

"My air conditioning is now just currently getting fixed after begging them," said Pinson.

It is an issue he has been dealing with for the past seven months. Staying cool is necessary in general, but especially for Pinson who has a plethora of medical issues, including psoriasis, which is an immune system condition that gets worse in the heat.

"Going up the stairwell is very unhealthy for me and my dog, the heat wave is supposed to make this 101 degrees, just very concerning," said Pinson.

CBS News Colorado has been in contact with property management - including owners who say Urban American bought the property in 2021 with a massive amount of deferred maintenance, and rapidly aging systems, adding the owners have spent millions of dollars improving these issues for residents.

Still, residents are dealing with the inconsistency of elevators and A/C systems.

Management tells us there are a total of 11 elevators across three buildings and all seem to be working with the exception of one.

However, during our visit on Friday, only one out of three seemed to be working. We took the elevator to the 8th floor, where a resident let us know the doors of an elevator were opened because the elevator was out of commission.

CBS News Colorado cameras captured that and then waited for the one elevator working to go to the 10th floor, where an interviewee was waiting.

It took about 12 minutes for the elevator to open before deciding to take the stairs instead. Pinson explained this is just a snippet of what residents deal with on a daily basis.

"I am so depressed like this is emotionally draining to the core," said Pinson.

In a statement to CBS News Colorado a spokesperson for The Lincoln said about the elevators:

"Two of the three elevators at The Lincoln at Speer are fully functional. A new computer drive for the third elevator is expected to arrive early next week and installed the same day. We continue to work closely with the mechanics until we can get the situation resolved. Additionally, we replaced the air conditioning in the motor room to prevent overheating issues given the extreme weather conditions. We are also offering a partial rent credit to tenants, which will be applied to next month's rent. We appreciate the patience of all our tenants whose safety is our number one priority."

An e-mail was also sent to tenants citing concerns regarding the elevators issues, adding temperatures over 90 degrees can shut down computers and drives, which were never designed to withstand the heat.

In 2021, Urban American bought the property with what it says was a massive amount of deferred maintenance, rapidly aging systems, and have spent millions to date to improve the quality of life for residents, according to a spokesperson at The Lincoln at Speer.

This includes brand new boiler and AC systems, a pool, dog park, gym and more.

The property adds it is preserving affordable housing in Denver which is in tragic short supply.

Property management has been responsive to CBS News Colorado, still tenants are frustrated with the process. A spokesperson for the apartment says they're working on fixing these issues, but they need time.