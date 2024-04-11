Rescheduled Aerosmith Denver tour date to happen this fall

Fans of the band Aerosmith in Colorado have been patiently waiting for the classic rockers to bring their tour to Denver. This week they learned they'll only have to wait about 7 more months.

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Last fall's concert that was supposed to happen at Ball Arena was postponed with no reschedule date announced at the time.

This week singer Steven Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry and their rocking bandmates announced that the Ball Arena concert in will finally happen on Nov. 18.

The ticket purchases of fans who previously bought tickets to the Denver tour stop will be honored at the new concert.

This tour is called the Peace Out tour, and The Black Crowes will be the opening act for all of the tour dates. Tickets can be purchased on aerosmith.com.

In the past 5 years Aerosmith has been forced to call of or postpone some of its concerts because Tyler has had issues with damaged vocal cords and also at one point had to enter a substance abuse treatment program.