Republican state representative launches bid for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck's seat

Congressman Ken Buck testifies in trial for measure to keep Trump off Colorado ballots

Congressman Ken Buck testifies in trial for measure to keep Trump off Colorado ballots

Congressman Ken Buck testifies in trial for measure to keep Trump off Colorado ballots

State Rep. Richard Holtorf is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring for Colorado's 4th Congressional District seat after incumbent Congressman Ken Buck announced he would not seek re-election when his term ends next November.

Holtorf says Buck failed to push for the Trump agenda and he vowed to "stand up for real conservative values."

"I'm a fighter who is ready to shake up the swap, not become part of it," Holtorf said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

Colorado Representative Richard Holtorf speaks during a committee hearing in room 0112 for the Public Health Care & Human Services committee meeting at the Colorado State Capitol during an emergency legislative session on November 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The Colorado Legislature is holding a special legislative session to address the extraordinary and ever-worsening devastation wrought by COVID-19 in Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"Only out-of-touch career politicians believe we can't get our fiscal house in order, build the wall, and pass real conservative legislation. I'm prepared to get to work, and that work ethic is sadly lacking in Washington, D.C," he added.

Holtorf is a 3rd generation rancher, farmer and feed-lot manager in Akron and a former U.S. Army Colonel.

RELATED: Colorado Congressman Ken Buck won't seek re-election but says we haven't heard the last of him

Colorado's 4th Congressional District, which includes Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Loveland, and Parker, is the most Republican-leaning House seat in the state and the GOP primary is expected to draw a large field of candidates.

The other republicans to launch bids so far are conservative radio talk show host Deborah Flora, Weld County Council member Trent Leisy, and political newcomer Justin Schreiber.