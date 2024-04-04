Repairman arrested by Aurora police for alleged sexual assault of children

A local repairman was taken into custody by Aurora police for alleged sexual assault of two young children.

The Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit announced on Thursday that it is seeking additional information about a man who was recently arrested for sexual assault of two young children inside their home.

Mohamad Arab Bin Shamsur-Alam, 37, was taken into custody on March 27 with the help of the Denver Police Department on two counts of enticement of a child, according to a news release.

Aurora Police Department

The incident happened in the summer of last year when Shamsur-Alam was working at a home as a repairman and he "lured two young girls into the bathroom and sexually assaulted them."

An investigation from Aurora PD revealed that Shamsur-Alam also assaulted two young children earlier while doing maintenance at the home, according to a news release.

He was also arrested back in 2019 for indecent exposure and harassment after he exposed himself to a young girl and pulled down the pants of a young boy.

Aurora police describes Shamsur-Alam as a Rohyngan immigrant who speaks numerous languages, including Burmese. Investigators are also concerend that he may be targeting the Burmese community or other immigrant groups in Aurora and believes there are other victims.

APD is working with the community leaders to get information to the Burmese and immigrant communities and encourages anyone with information on Shamsur-Alam or may have been victimized to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).