Repair work begins on 10-mile stretch of Berthoud Pass

Gov. Jared Polis celebrates Berthoud Pass project
Gov. Jared Polis celebrates Berthoud Pass project 00:38

Repair work has officially begun on a 10-mile stretch of Berthoud Pass in addition to the repaving project on I-70 eastbound. Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the project at Berthoud Pass.

He said it will make our roads much safer and smoother. 

"Projects are always challenging while they're occurring, but of course, once they're done, they leave a legacy for decades. A faster, more reliable and safer access for residents and visitors to our mountain communities," said Polis. 

The project is being funded by $25 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve pavement conditions across the state. 

Drivers should expect road closures and delays during the project if traveling over Berthoud Pass or I-70 between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Georgetown.  

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

