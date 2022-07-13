Rep. Lauren Boebert closes Shooter's Grill on Western Slope
The Shooter's Grill in Rifle owned by Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert hit the end of its road (for now). The restaurant closed its doors on Sunday.
The business gained notoriety when Boebert campaigned for her seat in 2020. The Colorado Sun reports the new landlord of the building decided not to renew the lease.
Boebert told the publication she was shocked, but might be looking at another building in Rifle. She, however, didn't make any promises.
Boebert won her party's nomination in the June primary. She will face Adam Frisch, a former Aspen council member, in November.
