Rep. Lauren Boebert closes Shooter's Grill on Western Slope

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

The Shooter's Grill in Rifle owned by Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert hit the end of its road (for now). The restaurant closed its doors on Sunday.

Owner Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018. - Lauren Boebert opened Shooters Grill in 2013 with her husband Jason in the small town of Rifle, Colorado, the only city in the United States named after a gun according to them.  EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images

The business gained notoriety when Boebert campaigned for her seat in 2020. The Colorado Sun reports the new landlord of the building decided not to renew the lease.

Boebert told the publication she was shocked, but might be looking at another building in Rifle. She, however, didn't make any promises.

Boebert won her party's nomination in the June primary. She will face Adam Frisch, a former Aspen council member, in November.

