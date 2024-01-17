Elise Stefanik, GOP congresswoman rumored to be possible VP pick, to hit trail with Trump in New Hampshire

New Hampshire takes center stage in GOP race New Hampshire takes center stage in GOP presidential race 02:20

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York will campaign with former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Friday night at a campaign rally in Concord, a source tells CBS News. Soon afterward, Stefanik tweeted about her plans.

This is the first time Stefanik – who is also the House GOP chairwoman – will join Trump as he tries to win the New Hampshire primary. Her appearance also comes at a time where she is rumored to be among the potential picks to be Trump's running mate.

File: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks at a press conference following a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Stefanik was among the first members of Congress to endorse Trump in the presidential primary season in November 2022, when he announced his third bid for the White House. She's viewed as a loyal ally to Trump, according to sources.

Recently, Stefanik called on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to drop out of the presidential race and back Trump.

"I am calling on every other candidate — all of whom have no chance to win — to drop out, so we can unify and immediately rally behind President Trump so that we can focus 100% of our resources on defeating Joe Biden to Save America," she wrote in a statement.

Last December, Stefanik won rare bipartisan praise for questioning top university presidents about why administrators hadn't yet punished students or eliminated student groups using hateful and violent language against Jews.