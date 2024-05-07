Watch CBS News
Reopening of Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab celebrated in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab Exhibit reopens
Gov. Jared Polis was joined by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as well as other community leaders to celebrate the reopening of the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab. On Tuesday, they cut the red ribbon signaling the reopening of the exhibit. 

The newly renovated CELL exhibit has been designed to address present national and global security issues. The exhibit features 12 sections, walking visitors through how ideologies are born and the evolution of terrorism and its effect on global security. 

counterterrorism-reopening-12vo-transfer-frame-191.jpg
  The reopening of the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab in Denver. CBS

The exhibit is also designed to address how to prevent terrorism at the community level and how to work together. 

"In this powerful interactive exhibit, it is really a key part in reminding all of us that we need to work together, to keep families, and individuals safe from a diverse range of threats," said Polis. 

The exhibit will also educate visitors using historical rally footage, interactive maps and diagrams of terrorist artifacts. 

The exhibit, located at 99 West 12th Avenue in Denver, will reopen to the public on Thursday. 

First published on May 7, 2024 / 1:06 PM MDT

