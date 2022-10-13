Watch CBS News
Remembering Suzanne McCarroll as a journalist, mentor, friend

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Former reporter Suzanne McCarroll was remembered as a friend, journalist and mentor on Wednesday. Colleagues have described her as an amazing journalist who had the ability to find respect and compassion in any situation. 

McCarroll came to CBS News Colorado, then KCNC-TV, in 1982 where she worked until 2017. Previously, she had held roles first at IBM, then KIDK in Idaho Falls in 1979, and KCGR in Cedar Rapids in 1980. She also taught reporting and journalism at the renowned Poynter Institute. 

McCarroll is described by her coworkers as being calm no matter the story or situation. She spearheaded the station's money reports, including the popular "Beating the Recession" series in the early 2000s. 

One person in the CBS News Colorado newsroom described McCarroll as an example of a woman who worked hard to have it all and did. 

She loved her three children and her grandchildren and was a proud Stanford alum. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 6:17 PM

