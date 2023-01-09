Colorado DMV releases list of personalized license plate requests that were rejected last year

If you own a vehicle in Colorado and you pay an additional cost you can get a personalized license plate. You can choose from all kinds of different textual terms and alphanumeric combinations, just as long as a) they aren't already on a license plate or b) you choose a word that the state deems offensive.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

On Monday, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles released a list of all the words or alphanumeric combinations requested in 2022 that you won't see on vehicles.



DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in a prepared statement that most plate requests are approved and this list represents "a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected."

The following are only a portion of the 140 or so terms that were rejected. Please be warned that some of these words or combinations of characters may be shocking to read:

ANUSTART

AZZHOLE

BACKTFU

BEOTCH

BONEY

BULL

ETADIK1

FKSAKE

HIUGLY

INVALID

LAYPIPE

NUTINME

PSSY

QLIMAX

SCRWD

SHAGWEL

SHIKAKA

SHTBOX

SMBASS

TITAY

TITSUP

WEEN

VOTE

All of the requests were rejected automatically by the DMV's system, which is periodically checked and reviewed by a DMV team. People who have their requests rejected can appeal the decision.

Getting a personalized plate costs $60 more than it does to get a regular license plate. There's also an additional cost for renewing such a plate.