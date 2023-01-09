Colorado DMV releases list of personalized license plate requests that were rejected last year
If you own a vehicle in Colorado and you pay an additional cost you can get a personalized license plate. You can choose from all kinds of different textual terms and alphanumeric combinations, just as long as a) they aren't already on a license plate or b) you choose a word that the state deems offensive.
On Monday, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles released a list of all the words or alphanumeric combinations requested in 2022 that you won't see on vehicles.
DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in a prepared statement that most plate requests are approved and this list represents "a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected."
The following are only a portion of the 140 or so terms that were rejected. Please be warned that some of these words or combinations of characters may be shocking to read:
ANUSTART
AZZHOLE
BACKTFU
BEOTCH
BONEY
BULL
ETADIK1
FKSAKE
HIUGLY
INVALID
LAYPIPE
NUTINME
PSSY
QLIMAX
SCRWD
SHAGWEL
SHIKAKA
SHTBOX
SMBASS
TITAY
TITSUP
WEEN
VOTE
All of the requests were rejected automatically by the DMV's system, which is periodically checked and reviewed by a DMV team. People who have their requests rejected can appeal the decision.
Getting a personalized plate costs $60 more than it does to get a regular license plate. There's also an additional cost for renewing such a plate.
