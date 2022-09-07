Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown Tuesday night

Watch CBS News
By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. 

The Regis campus was on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

Students and staff are being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 9:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

