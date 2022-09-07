Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown Tuesday night
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun.
The Regis campus was on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Students and staff are being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.