State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!

TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans

TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans

TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.

The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.

This is what the envelope looks like:

CBS

It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!

RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose'

State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.

Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund: