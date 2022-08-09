Watch CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans
TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans 03:09

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.

The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.

This is what the envelope looks like:

checks.jpg
CBS

It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!

State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.

Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:

  • Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.
  • Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.
  • Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.
  • Put anything left into savings.
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

August 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

