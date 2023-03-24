Reese Witherspoon, husband Jim Toth filing for divorce

Academy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced their impending divorce Friday on Instagram.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a signed Instagram post. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The announcement comes days before what would have been the couple's 12th anniversary.

The couple said their "biggest priority is our son and out entire family as we navigate this next chapter."