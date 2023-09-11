Red Rocks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors firefighters, first responders, victims

More than 1,400 people participated in the Red Rocks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Monday morning. Many of them are firefighters, with some wearing all their gear to commemorate those who lost their lives 22 years ago.

CBS

The Red Rocks Stair Climb not only honors those who died at the World Trade Center towers in New York City, but also supports the families of local firefighters who have suffered loss.

"Got to show respect. Got to never forget. Just got to keep going," said Ken Tillis with Foothills Fire and Rescue.

Red Rocks 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb CBS

Each participant at Red Rocks pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed after four planes were hijacked by attackers from the Al Qaeda terrorist group.

Two planes flew into the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in New York. One plane was flown into the Pentagon. Another aircraft crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back — the only plane that didn't reach its intended destination.