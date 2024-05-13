Red Lobster temporarily closes four Colorado locations

Four Red Lobster restaurants in Colorado are temporarily closed. They are all located in the Denver metro area.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you head to Red Lobster's website, you see the following locations marked with "Restaurant Temporarily Closed":

810 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood

4455 Wadsworth Blvd. in Wheat Ridge

9067 E. Westview Rd. in Lone Tree

8268 E. Northfield Blvd. in Denver

Restaurants in Littleton and Northglenn remain open.

Last year, Red Lobster reported an $11 million loss in the third quarter after their "endless shrimp" deal.