Red Lobster temporarily closes four Colorado locations
Four Red Lobster restaurants in Colorado are temporarily closed. They are all located in the Denver metro area.
If you head to Red Lobster's website, you see the following locations marked with "Restaurant Temporarily Closed":
- 810 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood
- 4455 Wadsworth Blvd. in Wheat Ridge
- 9067 E. Westview Rd. in Lone Tree
- 8268 E. Northfield Blvd. in Denver
Restaurants in Littleton and Northglenn remain open.
Last year, Red Lobster reported an $11 million loss in the third quarter after their "endless shrimp" deal.