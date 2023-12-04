Recovery efforts continue in search for Denver-area man's body in Lake Granby

Crews continued their search for a Denver-area man's body in Lake Granby on Monday after search efforts over the weekend proved unsuccessful. The 21-year-old is missing and believed to have drowned in Lake Granby.

Officials say their attempts to recover his body continued Monday but that it was very cold and slow progress.

Grand County first responders received a 911 call Sunday morning about a man in the water near Deer Island but when they arrived, weather conditions, including snowfall, strong winds, and low or no visibility, hindered their efforts.

Crews battle rough weather while trying to recover the body of a 21-year-old man from the Denver area, who went missing in Lake Granby on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Grand County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the 911 caller was camping with a friend on Deer Island and when they tried kayaking back to their cars, their friend capsized, went underwater and never resurfaced. The same conditions that led to the boat capsizing is what made rescue and recovery efforts difficult for responders.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews with specialized equipment returned to the area Monday when the search resumed.

Officials did not identify the man, saying they were still trying to locate his immediate family.